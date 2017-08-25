Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Talks About Gary Beadle's Future On Geordie Shore

He's expecting a baby with girlfriend Emma McVey.

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 10:19

Hot on the heels of Gary Beadle announcing that he and girlfriend Emma McVey are expecting their first child together, Sophie Kasaei has opened up about how this might potentially impact his career on Geordie Shore.

With the fact that he's going to have an actual human child to take care of, our gal Soph ponders a future in which she could be the last remaining original castmember on the show. 

 

