Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Sophie’s showing off the results of all her hard work…

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 14:44

Sophie Kasaei is looking just incredible atm, the Geordie Shore babe has been on a fitness kick since the end of the summer and it's totally paid off. 

Now that she’s got some hard-earned body confidence, Soph is happily showing off what she has achieved - and her fans can’t get enough of two recent lingerie pics on Instagram. 

See Sophie Kasaei’s amazing Geordie Shore transformation… 

In one picture Sophie’s cheekily posing in a hot pink slip and a black leather jacket, in another she’s in just a slinky black bra. On both pics the comments sections are basically literally on fire… seriously so many flame emojis. 

Pink to make the boys wink 😉

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

Sophie has been frank about how her new healthier lifestyle has made such a difference, telling new! magazine recently, 

Jewellery @stylebysophiek - 💎

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

“I genuinely think that when you feel good about yourself it really does change the way you feel so I'm definitely going to try and keep to my healthy eating and fitness regime.

“I’m feeling really confident and healthy at the moment,” she added. And that confidence is there for everyone to see. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Sophie Kasaei’s incredible Geordie Shore transformation…  

