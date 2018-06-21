Sophie Kasaei Proves Her Dog Is A Geordie At Heart

We watch dog videos on the daily to cheer ourselves up, and Sophie Kasaei posted a vid on her Instagram story with her dog doing the cutest thing.

And it 100%, without a doubt, proves that her dog really is a Geordie at heart, I mean you can’t argue with video proof, right?

HOLD UP - You nearly missed the proof that Sophie Kasaei's dog is legit a fully-fledged Geordie >>>

Every time she goes to scratch its belly, the lil' pooch won’t look at her, but as soon as the Geordie lass says ‘Howay then!’ the cutest dog on the entire planet responds to her.

So that’s it. It’s a fact. And facts are facts.

Sophie has managed to be the first person to teach the world that dog's also have a mother tongue. And her dog's is Geordie.

She’ll be receiving The Nobel Prize for Physiology in no time.

We actually can’t deal. This needs to be turned into a meme. Like, right now.

This is where we run home and start training our pets to only respond to Geordie slang. Brb.

