Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising

Sophie Kasaei has decided that what the world really needs rn is some insight into how Jason Derulo would adapt to life on the Toon if he ever decided to wave goodbye to the music industry.

The Geordie Shore lass is currently living the dream in Malta for Isle of MTV and decided that the time was right was to test the singer on whether he’s secretly a Newcastle lad at heart.

Check out how well Jason Derulo did in the ultimate Geordie quiz with Sophie Kasaei...

The video features the 28-year-old responding to questions about “getting mortal” and whether he has any idea what the phrase “radgie” means. Turns out, he does actually make a pretty good Geordie.

It didn’t take her long to boast about the interaction on Twitter, writing: “Ok so wow, I have just met @jasonderulo and got him to answer some Geordie phrases ... he’s just everything! Head over to my insta story now to view!”

“So jealous of @SophieKasaei_ right now - not only is she in my favourite place Malta but she is also with @jasonderulo,” one fan responded.

This comes after Soph shared an inspirational message with the world by writing: “In a world of peaches, be an orange” beneath one of her recent Instagram uploads.

Surprised at how quickly Jason picked up on the Geordie slang? We’re already filing a petition for him to star on the next series of the MTV show.