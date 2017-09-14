Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Hair Extensions Back In Now Her Hair Feels Healthier Again

It wasn’t long ago that Sophie Kasaei was swearing off hair extensions after revealing her struggles with alopecia caused by a combination of mistreating her hair and stress.

But after experimenting with some lovely wigs the reality TV babe has decided it’s time to go back to extensions - just in time to film the next series of Geordie Shore.

“I've had my extensions put back in, but because my hair has had a good break it's feeling really healthy again,” she writes in her new! magazine column.

“I'm only filming for four weeks so I'll get them straight back out again after filming. I went for a chocolate brown colour because my hair can't cope with any more bleach,” she adds.

Sounds wise.

The whole process of getting ready for filming sounds exhausting tbh, and according to Sophie it takes a week of pampering before she can go in the house.

“This week has been what I call ‘prep week’. This is when I go full Geordie glam and get everything done from top to tail,” reveals Sophie.

You’re looking gorge as always, Soph.

