Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Hair Extensions Back In Now Her Hair Feels Healthier Again

Sophie’s had to glam up for Geordie Shore filming

Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 14:22

It wasn’t long ago that Sophie Kasaei was swearing off hair extensions after revealing her struggles with alopecia caused by a combination of mistreating her hair and stress. 

But after experimenting with some lovely wigs the reality TV babe has decided it’s time to go back to extensions - just in time to film the next series of Geordie Shore.

“I've had my extensions put back in, but because my hair has had a good break it's feeling really healthy again,” she writes in her new! magazine column. 

“I'm only filming for four weeks so I'll get them straight back out again after filming. I went for a chocolate brown colour because my hair can't cope with any more bleach,” she adds. 

Sounds wise. 

Even if I was only back in Newcastle for 24 hours the fact I got to see my little poochies keeps me happy ❤️ 🐶

Even if I was only back in Newcastle for 24 hours the fact I got to see my little poochies keeps me happy ❤️ 🐶

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

The whole process of getting ready for filming sounds exhausting tbh, and according to Sophie it takes a week of pampering before she can go in the house. 

“This week has been what I call ‘prep week’. This is when I go full Geordie glam and get everything done from top to tail,” reveals Sophie. 

You’re looking gorge as always, Soph.

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Aaron Chalmers reveals which Geordie Shore co-star he'd want to fight...

