Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Recalls The Shocking Warning A Doctor Gave Her Prior To Her Weight Loss

It was enough to inspire a complete lifestyle overhaul

Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 10:19


Sophie Kasaei has opened up about what inspired her to lead a healthier lifestyle and it sounds like a doctor’s brutal word of warning is exactly what she needed to overhaul her bad habits.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to share a before and after picture of her weight loss and revealed: “Well it’s coming to the end of the year, this time last year I was the slimmest I have ever been! 

While we're here, lets take a quick glimpse at Sophie Kasaei giving her man a lap dance... 

“A few years back I was living the most unhealthiest lifestyle ever, I used to always go to doctors and ask why I cudnt loose weight but it was me who was making excuses. He told me if I kept eating and living that lifestyle I will become obese and have a higher risk of getting diabetes. [sic]”

The 29-year-old continued: “So I changed and I’m so glad I did, it took me a long time to slim down but I did it gradually I cut out bad foods through the week and enjoyed my self at weekends. 

Weathers wet and cold and I’m not a fan of winter..... so here’s me just a few months ago loving my life on a cruise in middle of the med.... next holiday please hurry I need you 🌞 - - For my diet and supplements head over to my insta bio for link @szknutrition

“I trained as much I could whilst travelling up and down the country. There was times in gshore I asked producers to let me go train for at least 30 mins just to make me feel better. I’m not as slim as I was a year ago but Iv found a good balance and now I no how to get back in shape after a Xmas blow out.”

Pink bikinis and a cocktail by the pool a week before Xmas ... how lovely 🎅🏽

Sophie went on to praise her SZK nutrition programme and encouraged fans to go out for a run “a few times a week” in order to feel better about themselves and more confident in their own skin.

