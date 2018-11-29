Sophie Kasaei Recalls The Shocking Warning A Doctor Gave Her Prior To Her Weight Loss



Sophie Kasaei has opened up about what inspired her to lead a healthier lifestyle and it sounds like a doctor’s brutal word of warning is exactly what she needed to overhaul her bad habits.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to share a before and after picture of her weight loss and revealed: “Well it’s coming to the end of the year, this time last year I was the slimmest I have ever been!

“A few years back I was living the most unhealthiest lifestyle ever, I used to always go to doctors and ask why I cudnt loose weight but it was me who was making excuses. He told me if I kept eating and living that lifestyle I will become obese and have a higher risk of getting diabetes. [sic]”

The 29-year-old continued: “So I changed and I’m so glad I did, it took me a long time to slim down but I did it gradually I cut out bad foods through the week and enjoyed my self at weekends.

“I trained as much I could whilst travelling up and down the country. There was times in gshore I asked producers to let me go train for at least 30 mins just to make me feel better. I’m not as slim as I was a year ago but Iv found a good balance and now I no how to get back in shape after a Xmas blow out.”

Sophie went on to praise her SZK nutrition programme and encouraged fans to go out for a run “a few times a week” in order to feel better about themselves and more confident in their own skin.