Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Love Island’s Sam Gowland Would Be ‘Great’ On Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei thinks Sam Gowland would be a “great” new Geordie Shore housemate

Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 12:59

Sophie Kasaei has waded into the speculation about Love Island star Sam Gowland joining the Geordie Shore cast. And she’s totally onboard with the idea. 

Writing in her new! magazine column the reality TV star said, “There’s been some rumours flying around about Love Island's Sam joining Geordie Shore,

“I don’t really know if there’s truth to the rumours but I think he’d be great on it,” she added.

And there's a really good reason why Sophie wants Sam on the show, she has her eye on the 21 year old Middlesbrough native as someone for her co-star Chloe Ferry to tash on with. 

“He’s not technically from Newcastle though, but I can definitely see him cracking on with Chloe…” she revealed.

Gary Beadle has also been pretty vocal about wanting Sam to join the show. He started the hashtag SamGShore, and even tweeted to his followers, “I am getting Sam on GShore.”

If only you were in charge of casting, Gary. If only!

Words: Olivia Cooke

Sophie Kasaei is the latest Geordie Shore star to tip Love Island's Sam Gowland to join the GS house

