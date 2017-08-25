Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Proposal Ultimatum To Joel Corry

Uh-oh!

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 11:59

Sophie Kasaei has opened up about her relationship with Joel Corry and it looks like she's ready and waiting for her boyfriend of six-years to get down on one knee and pop the question. 

The Geordie Shore gal has revealed that it's pretty bizarre seeing all her original pals growing up and having babies. And that's why she's decided it's about time Joel put a ring on her finger...

 

 

 

