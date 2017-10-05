Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Reveals She's Struggling With Her Weight While Filming Geordie Shore

And the control freak in her totally can’t deal with it

Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 13:02

You can’t not have noticed that Sophie Kasaei has worked really hard to get fit and healthy recently. She looks totally incredible tbh. 

But now that the Geordie Shore babe is filming again, she’s admitted that she's worried about keeping the weight off. 

“Obviously I lost a lot of weight before I came back into filming and I'm trying to keep it up as much as I can but it's proving really difficult,” Sophie confesses in new! magazine. 

We can see where she’s coming from, the Geordie Shore lifestyle doesn’t exactly make for Instagram-style fitness inspiration. 

“We can't do the normal day-to-day things like go to the gym,” she complains, adding that she’s trying to make healthier food choices instead. “I have tried to be good like having a chicken kebab and salad after a night out rather than a greasy pizza.”

Even so, Sophie is finding it hard going, especially as she can’t deal with not having control, “I am struggling, I won't lie. I'm not in control when I'm filming because I often fall in to easy eating/bad habits, and I'm a control freak so I do find it really hard,” she adds. 

We always think you look gorgeous though, hun. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! The incredible transformations of the Geordie Shore Girls! 

 

