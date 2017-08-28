Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Reveals The Real Reason She's Cancelled All Her Gym Memberships

Makes a lot of sense.

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 15:25

Sophie Kasaei has opened up about why she's decided to bite the bullet and cancel all her gym memberships and the reason is actually nothing to do with how intimidating it is trying to figure out the rowing machine.

The Geordie Shore lass has explained that she's racked up a load of bills with her various exercise-related pursuits and has come to the conclusion that she could save a heap of money by heading out for a run instead.

Let's all get checking out Sophie's reaction to Gaz Beadle's exciting baby news...

Explaining that she has hopes to save up for a mortgage with the leftover cash, Soph told New! Magazine that she can easily achieve the same high-intensity workout by going for a sprint in the outside world. 

"I'm desperately trying to save my money at the minute, because I want a mortgage, so I've cancelled all my gym memberships and I've been doing HIIT sessions, running and walking," she revealed. 

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

While there's no denying Soph looks like an absolute worldie whatever her weight, she's now feeling more confident than ever about her body: "I'm definitely slimmer, but I'm not like, "Oh my god, Sophie is so skinny."

This comes as Soph opened up about the time Joel Corry flew back from Ibiza to spend the weekend with her.

"He was hungover to s**t and a bit worse for wear, so I let him watch the football on Saturday night and I cooked him dinner. And then on Sunday we went to Westfields shopping and to the cinema," she said.

Instagram/SophieKasaei

Looks like everything is just peachy in the life of Soph. And we suddenly feel more inspired than ever to cancel our gym membership and head out to the shops instead. Cool.

Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!

Fancy a catch-up with the Geordie lot? Then get watching the following clips from our favourite little radge packets...

 

 

 

Latest News

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore

Zayn Malik Teases New Music Video And We Cannot Cope

Sophie Kasaei Reveals The Real Reason She's Cancelled All Her Gym Memberships

A Breakdown of Taylor Swift's Genius 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

Chris Clark Reveals He Was Sent Death Threats After Breaking Up With Jesy Nelson

Caitlyn Jenner Admits That Her Relationship With The Kardashians Is 'Strained’

Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara's 2017 MTV VMAs Performance Will Bring You To Tears

Drake And Josh Resolve Their Beef Once And For All At The 2017 VMAs

Cardi B Hyped Up The 2017 MTV VMAs With A Killer 'Bodak Yellow' Performance

Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert's Surprise Performance Was A 2017 MTV VMAs Highlight

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble

Vicky Pattison Is Recruiting Ed Sheeran To Perform At Her Upcoming Wedding

Kylie Jenner Thinks She And Kendall ‘Wouldn’t Be Friends’ If They Weren’t Sisters

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Kesha, Logic and Heather Heyer’s Mother Speak Out For Peace & Equality On A Powerful VMAs Night

Kendrick Lamar Cleans Up At The 2017 MTV VMAs - Full Winners List

Jared Leto Leads Touching Tribute To Chester Bennington At The 2017 VMAs

All The VMA 2017 Celeb Hair & Beauty Inspo You Need In Your Life

The VMAs Red Carpet Provided Some Serious #CoupleGoals

More From Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Reveals The Real Reason She's Cancelled All Her Gym Memberships

Lil Uzi Vert at the 2017 MTV VMAs
VMAs

Bet You Didn't Know These Weird Facts About The 2017 MTV VMAs Guests

Sophie Kasaei at the 2017 MTV VMAs
VMAs

How Do These Celebs Get The Party Started? | 2017 MTV VMAs

VMAs

The Katy Perry Fidget Spinner Challenge: 2017 MTV VMAs

Sophie Kasaei

What Should Sophie Kasaei Wear To The 2017 VMAs? | MTV News

Save Me Sophie!

Save Me Sophie! Sophie Kasaei’s Red Carpet Rules

Gary Beadle has always wanted to be a dad reveals Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Reveals That Gary Beadle Has ‘Always Wanted To Be A Dad’

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Proposal Ultimatum To Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Has A Proposal Ultimatum For Joel Corry | MTV News

Sophie Kasaei Talks About Gary Beadle's Future On Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Ponders Gary Beadle’s Geordie Shore Future | MTV News

Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Fans Of Charlotte Crosby And Gary Beadle

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Breaks Her Silence Over Latest 'Split' From Bear

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Jemma Lucy wowed in a very revealing outfit during the Celebrity Big Brother final
Celebrity

Everyone’s Talking About The Dress Jemma Lucy Wore At The Celebrity Big Brother Final

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’
Celebrity

Are Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Back On After He Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Style

These Are The Best Dressed Celebs On The 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Did Fifth Harmony Just Throw Camila Cabello Off Stage In Their VMA Performance?!

Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating star Charlotte Dawson
Celebrity

Celebs Go Dating Is About To Get VERY X Rated As Charlotte Dawson Flashes Cast And 'Beds' Frankie Cocozza

Sophie Kasaei Reveals The Real Reason She's Cancelled All Her Gym Memberships

Kylie Jenner Thinks She And Kendall ‘Wouldn’t Be Friends’ If They Weren’t Sisters