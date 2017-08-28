Sophie Kasaei Reveals The Real Reason She's Cancelled All Her Gym Memberships

Sophie Kasaei has opened up about why she's decided to bite the bullet and cancel all her gym memberships and the reason is actually nothing to do with how intimidating it is trying to figure out the rowing machine.

The Geordie Shore lass has explained that she's racked up a load of bills with her various exercise-related pursuits and has come to the conclusion that she could save a heap of money by heading out for a run instead.

Explaining that she has hopes to save up for a mortgage with the leftover cash, Soph told New! Magazine that she can easily achieve the same high-intensity workout by going for a sprint in the outside world.

"I'm desperately trying to save my money at the minute, because I want a mortgage, so I've cancelled all my gym memberships and I've been doing HIIT sessions, running and walking," she revealed.

While there's no denying Soph looks like an absolute worldie whatever her weight, she's now feeling more confident than ever about her body: "I'm definitely slimmer, but I'm not like, "Oh my god, Sophie is so skinny."

This comes as Soph opened up about the time Joel Corry flew back from Ibiza to spend the weekend with her.

"He was hungover to s**t and a bit worse for wear, so I let him watch the football on Saturday night and I cooked him dinner. And then on Sunday we went to Westfields shopping and to the cinema," she said.

Looks like everything is just peachy in the life of Soph. And we suddenly feel more inspired than ever to cancel our gym membership and head out to the shops instead. Cool.

