Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Why She Still Won’t Be Seen Wearing A Bikini

It's not going to happen anytime soon.

Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 10:17

While there's no doubt in anyone's mind that Sophie Kasaei is looking absolutely mint rn, she's still not feeling quite confident enough to strip off and frolick around the beach in a bikini.

The Geordie Shore lass has admitted that the positive response about her weight-loss has boosted her self-esteem, but told New! magazine that she still worries about unflattering pap pics eroding away at her confidence.

"I've had such a positive response about my weight loss so thank you so much!" she began.

"I genuinely think that when you feel good about yourself it really does change the way you feel so I'm definitely going to try and keep to my healthy eating and fitness regime while I'm filming.

Soph then revealed that she's determined to take Geordie Shore back to it's protein-shake, exercise-fuelled roots. 

"I’m feeling really confident and healthy at the moment. I know it’s going to be hard but I love a challenge! Back in the day all the lads went to the gym everyday and were forever drinking protein shakes so the show isn’t just about eating kebabs – I want to bring old skool Geordie Shore back!"

Even so, there's literally no chance she'll be spotted on a beach in some exotic location wearing a teeny-tiny string bikini. 

"If we head off abroad I don’t feel ready to prance around in a bikini though, I’ve never been that type of girl. If I get papped on the beach I’ll just look worse than what I really am so I’m just going to stick to my swimsuits and my kaftan!"

It's a shame that Soph has that element of doubt in the back of her head about the paps, because we're 100% sure she'd look incredible in a literal binliner.

Geordie Shore continues on MTV on Tuesdays at 10pm

