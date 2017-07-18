Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Seeks Help For This Embarrassing Problem But Doctor Chloe Ferry Reckons Chicken Nuggets Are The Answer

Soph reached out to her followers for help but Chloe had her own interesting solution.

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 17:05

Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei called upon her Twitter followers for help with a pretty embarassing problem that's seriously been rubbing her up the wrong way while on holiday.

The problem? Soph has been sufferring from a spot of chaffing (or chub-rub as she likes to call it) - a pretty common issue that tends to be made worse by conditions such as hot weather. 

Clearly at her witts end with the whole situation, Soph did what any normal person with a super embarassing problem would do and posted a video asking her 934k followers for advice. Duh.

Literally hundreds of Sophie's caring followers were quick to jump in with sensible solutions from anti-chafing gel to simply walking like you've well, shat yourself (ok maybe not that sensible).

In amongst the anti chub-rub discussion Doctor Chloe Ferry took the time to give a piece of top-noch worldy advice that no amount of money could ever afford.

The wise Geordie lass took to her Twitter to tell Sophie: "Eat more chicken nuggets."

We're not 100% certain on how eating more chicken nuggets could actually help prevent chaffing but as far as we're concerned Chloe's mouth is a fountain of wisdom and anyone whose anti-chub-rub would do well to get themselves down to a McD's drive through pronto. 

On a serious note we don't think chicken nuggets are going to help you on this one Soph, but let us know if you ever find the solution!

Now why not see Sophie returning the favour as she helps Chloe out with her naked Snapchat mare...

Sophie Kasaei Seeks Help For This Embarrassing Problem But Doctor Chloe Ferry Reckons Chicken Nuggets Are The Answer

