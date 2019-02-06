Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap

Geordie Shore OG Sophie Kasaei is taking the Instagram snap to a whole new level as she posts a picture of herself sporting florescent green underwear. Well, it’s a bodysuit. Either way, she looks incredible.

Not only has Sophie dropped one of the hottest pictures of 2019 so far for her millions of followers, she even colour co-ordinated her Fila trainers to make sure the whole image popped. Fair play.

Watch Sophie Kasaei give her beau a lap dance >>>

Taking to her Instagram feed, the lass captioned the snap with: “Forever wearing bright colours in the winter to make me look more tanned.”

Fans flooded Sophie’s comments section with positivity, telling her: “I’m living for you in this!” Along with, “love this colour, you look great,” and “now this is hot sh*t!”

A bit of positivity never hurt anyone, as one more fan wittily added: “Holy green Sophie my jaw just hit the floor, wow, you are smoking hot.”

Instagram

While another simply tried to look out for the star’s health, commenting: “When I look at this all I think is ‘god that floor must be freezing,’ don’t get piles love!” We’re sure Sophie will really appreciate the hilarious concern.

It looks like the Fila trainers are the real hit though, as a lot of fans commented that they were heading to purchase a pair after the star posted the picture. We can’t blame anyone, because same.

Sophie Kasaei: a trendsetter.

