Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle

The Geordie Shore lass's hair is looking UNREAL.

Monday, February 4, 2019 - 10:40

Geordie Shore babe Sophie Kasaei has been open about her struggle with traction alopecia (hair loss caused primarily by pulling force) in the past, and she's just given an update on how her hair is doing now.

And it's fair to say it's looking better than ever after undergoing extensions specifically for those who suffer from hair loss.

Play the video to see Sophie Kasaei open up about her alopecia...

Taking to Instagram to reveal her amazing hair transformation, Sophie shared deets about the new mesh system she's using to give her voluminous locks without the risk of hair loss that some hair extensions bring.

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

"So let's talk about HAIR LOSS ♡," she began her caption.

"Hair loss is a subject that we all try to hide or let anyone know we have it, it can range from alopecia, hair loss from chemotherapy treatment to trichotillamania (pulling of your own hair) their are so many different types [sic]."

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

She added: "Having worn extensions for many years I have jumped from salon to salon and havnt took care of my hair as well as I should of and me myself have never really known what to do about it [sic]."

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

The babe says she underwent a hair loss system named the Dream-Lux Integration System, fitted by Dream Girls Hair Extensions.

The lass then shared a number of pics showing the impressive journey her hair went on, using mesh to reduce pulling on her natural locks.

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

"A customised mesh system is designed and all of your natural hair is pulled through the mesh, a closure and wefts is then sewn to the mesh to give a new parting, volume and length, this system stays on for up to a year with regular tightening [sic]," she wrote.

"None of your own hair is on show the parting looks so scalp like! (This is not a wig) 
We do not have to suffer in silence any more goodbye hair loss/thinning Check out their page @dreamgirlzhairext [sic]," she added.

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

One fan commented: "Girrlll this touch my heart 💔 , I’m dealing with my own hair loss 😭," as another added: "Woww🔥🔥."

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

Looking unreal, lass!

Don't forget to catch Sophie's pal Charlotte Crosby on The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV!

 

 

