Sophie Kasaei Shows Off Some Serious Underboob In Red Cut-Out Swimsuit

The Geordie Shore lass has never thought twice about weird tanlines.

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 12:23

If anything will have you wanting to withdraw all your savings a book a spontaneous holiday to a tropical location, it’s looking through the Geordie Shore lasses’ recent Instagram posts.

The gang have been filming the latest series of the show in Australia (read more about that HERE) and it’s fair to say we’ve all been blessed with a fair few pictures of the group rocking some glorious bikinis.

Let's get checking out Charlotte Crosby, Bella Thorne, Kendall Jenner and more iconic celeb underboobs...

Up this time around is Sophie Kasaei, who shared a throwback pic of a red cut-out swimsuit that looks so good it’s worth having to live with some weird tanlines for the rest of the Summer months.

Working so hard to get my body back in good shape for the summer! - After filming Geordie shore for weeks it’s took a toll on my body ... but I’m back to my @szknutrition diet plan and help of my supplements aswel as added training with @shapeupwithsher .... in a few weeks time I will be back to being fit and healthy! - Swimsuit @ohpolly Who’s with me 💪🏽

The 28-year-old lass captioned the image: “Working so hard to get my body back in good shape for the summer! After filming Geordie shore for weeks it’s took a toll on my body.

“But I’m back to my @szknutrition diet plan and help of my supplements aswell as added training with @shapeupwithsher .... in a few weeks time I will be back to being fit and healthy! Who’s with me?” she asked.

Wild thangggg 🐯 - Bodysuit loving - @motelrocks #MotelRocks

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

Fans were loving the shot, and dropped a series of fire emojis beneath the upload. Others pointed out that Soph “already looks hot” exactly the way she is and admitted that they’d love to look even half as “lush” in a swimsuit.

What a look. 

 

