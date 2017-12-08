Sophie Kasaei Updates Fans About Her Struggle With Alopecia

Sophie Kasaei never looks less than picture-perfect on Instagram but she recently made a pretty bold move in opening up about her upsetting and visible battle with traction alopecia.

At the time, she managed to pinpoint extensions as the root of her hair-loss problems, and admitted that she had "tormented" her mane in the past by trying to pack it out to create volume.

Let's get checking out Sophie Kasaei giving us all an update about her alopecia battle...

Back in August, she told MTV News: "Going forward, I want to start looking after my hair, and I just want to make people aware - if you are getting extensions, give your hair a break in between, because you don't want to end up with bald patches like this."

The Geordie Shore lass has now come forward to reveal that she's proud of herself for starting a discussion about the issue, and revealed that - with a combination of medication and personal care - her hair is finally beginning to grow back.

Sophie Kasaei gets candid about her struggle with Traction Alopecia

Soph also had some words of gratitude for the girls out there who messaged her with their own remedies and advice on how to combat the problem.

All hail the sisterhood.