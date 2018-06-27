Sophie Kasaei Warns ‘Don’t F**k With Me’ As She Serves Up Serious Underboob Inspiration

Sophie Kasaei has proved that there’s nobody out there who can ever challenge her when it comes to taking an incredible underboob shot after sharing an image of herself wearing a tiny sports bra in Malta.

The Geordie Shore lass is currently loving life at Isle Of MTV and has taken a spate of holiday pictures that have left most people (including us) seriously considering purchasing a last-minute flight out of the UK.

Let's get checking out the hilare time Sophie Kasaei quizzed Jason Derulo on his Geordie lingo...

In her latest post, the 28-year-old has shared an image of herself sitting on a barrel wearing a luminous yellow crop top and a pair of pinstriped trousers.

She captioned the shot: “Don’t f**k with me. I’m a scorpio,” and it took approximately zero seconds for a bunch of her 1.8 million followers to argue that this particular star sign takes no prisoners.

“Same,” one person said, as another came up with the hashtag: “#scorpiosarethebest.” Others were 100% focused on how incredible Soph looks in the image, writing: “Wow, beautiful.”

Revealing that she’s never felt better in her own skin, Sophie recently shared a bikini upload alongside the caption: “My face just says exactly how I’m feeling.....Body confident is something I didn’t feel last year ...this year is a different ball game!”

There’s no denying she is killing this entire look. Now where can we purchase those pinstriped trousers?