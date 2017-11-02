Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

When it comes to gymwear, the Geordie Shore girls aren't the type of people to pull on a rotting pair of joggers and a sweat-stained jumper. And their spa outfits are, of course, equally as glamorous.

Sophie Kasaei, Chloe Ferry, and friends teamed up to treat themselves a luxury spa trip in Durham and headed over to the Ramside Hall hotel to indulge in some relaxing treatments.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore girls most incredible transformations to date...

Basically we all need to talk about the fact that Sophie Kasaei looks she just wandered off the set of Baywatch in a red costume to rival actual Pamela Anderson.

Meanwhile Chloe Ferry put her peachy behind on display in a blue bikini, which fans got to see plenty of on Instagram Stories when she shook her behind into the camera.

Instagram

This comes just one day after the gang headed to the gym in the exact same outfit, which is all down to the fact Charlotte sent them a bunch of goodies from her InStyle collection.

"You all look so fit," one person responded under Sophie's Instagram upload, while another fan added: "Sophie you look absolutely amazing!! Your figure" with a bunch of heart-eyed emojis.

Tonight was spa night 👙 Tonight was spa night 👙 A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

It's safe to say the Geordie lot just made us more eager than ever to book ourselves in for a luxury spa weekend with pals. Don't mind if we do.