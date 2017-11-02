Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Both Geordie Shore lasses looked mint. Anyone else ready to purchase a workout wardrobe?

Friday, November 3, 2017 - 14:43

When it comes to gymwear, the Geordie Shore girls aren't the type of people to pull on a rotting pair of joggers and a sweat-stained jumper. And their spa outfits are, of course, equally as glamorous.

Sophie Kasaei, Chloe Ferry, and friends teamed up to treat themselves a luxury spa trip in Durham and headed over to the Ramside Hall hotel to indulge in some relaxing treatments. 

Let's all get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore girls most incredible transformations to date...

Basically we all need to talk about the fact that Sophie Kasaei looks she just wandered off the set of Baywatch in a red costume to rival actual Pamela Anderson. 

Meanwhile Chloe Ferry put her peachy behind on display in a blue bikini, which fans got to see plenty of on Instagram Stories when she shook her behind into the camera.

Instagram

This comes just one day after the gang headed to the gym in the exact same outfit, which is all down to the fact Charlotte sent them a bunch of goodies from her InStyle collection.

"You all look so fit," one person responded under Sophie's Instagram upload, while another fan added: "Sophie you look absolutely amazing!! Your figure" with a bunch of heart-eyed emojis. 

Tonight was spa night 👙

Tonight was spa night 👙

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

It's safe to say the Geordie lot just made us more eager than ever to book ourselves in for a luxury spa weekend with pals. Don't mind if we do. 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere for TBS&#039;s &#039;Drop The Mic&#039; and &#039;The Joker&#039;s Wild&#039; at The Highlight Room on October 11, 2017 in Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg Shares Album Cover Featuring Trump's Dead Body

It's About Time This Tentacle-Tastic Game Came To Nintendo Switch

Mark Strong Is Apparently In Line To Play The Villain In Shazam!

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Rapper Lil&#039; Kim attends the &#039;Can&#039;t Stop, Won&#039;t Stop: The Bad Boy Story&#039; Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City

Lil' Kim Takes Shots At Imitators On Comeback Single 'Took Us a Break'

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Scores Her First UK Number 1 Single

Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump's Account On Their Last Day At Work

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Rupert Grint And Luke Pasqualino Play Never Have I Ever

Miguel in the &#039;Told You So&#039; music video

Miguel Releases 'Told You So' Video, Announces Album Release Date

Rihanna

New Music Round-Up: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and More

Charlie Puth Admits He Secretly Dated Lea Michele

15 Super Witchy Lipsticks To Get Involved With This Winter

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

9 A-List Celebrities Who Are Super Fans Of The Kardashians

Nicki Minaj Links Up With Lil Uzi Vert On 'The Way Life Goes'

8 Reasons Why You're Getting Spots And How To Deal With Them

KJ Apa Opens Up About What Caused His Late Night Car Crash

More From Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan Met Up At Little Mix&#039;s Manchester gig
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Hung Out At The Little Mix Show Last Night And Had The Most Fun

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 15 l Cast Reveal Their Wish For Next Series

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Reckons Aaron Chalmers Is Marnie Simpson's Rebound Boyfriend: 'He's Her Comfort Blanket' - EXCLUSIVE

Style

9 Times Sophie Kasaei Gave You All The Inspo You Need To Pick Your Autumn/Winter Coat

Sophie Kasaei admits she&#039;s struggling with her weight while filming Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reveals She’s Struggling With Her Weight While Filming Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei can&#039;t deal with Geordie Shore hangovers now
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Can’t Deal With Geordie Shore Hangovers Anymore

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson’s Being ‘Really Needy’ While She’s Away From Boyfriend Casey Johnson

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei's Phenomenal Transformation Over The Years

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Cast Transformations

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Bear For The Very First Time

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Ferne McCann Shares First Picture Of Baby Girl After Giving Birth A Week Early

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

Celebrity

12 TV Co-Stars Who Had Major Long Running Feuds

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split