Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit

Sophie Kasaei has never been one to play it safe when it comes to fashion but her latest outfit takes home the gong for most creative ensemble we’ve seen in a long time.

The Geordie Shore lass decided to upload the throwback photo of dreams by recollecting the time she wore a fishnet inspired jumpsuit on a cruise. Incredible scenes.

Let's get checking out Sophie Kasaei's reasons on why she isn't impressed with Love Island...

The image shows her wearing the lace product with only a pair of white knickers and some jewels places strategically across her chest. Side note: Never let anyone tell you that glitter boobs died in 2017.

“I just wanna live on a cruise forever 😫,” the 28-year-old captioned the shot. “Throwing it back to @anchoredcruise white party wearing my @prettylittlething jumpsuit!”

Fans were naturally loving the out-there look, with one person writing: “You are on 🔥” and another commenter promising that he’d sail the seven seas for her heart: “I will buy a boat for you and be your personal captain.”

Someone else claimed that the outfit would look equally good on themselves (10/10 self-confidence) while another fan tagged Chloe Khan in the upload and wrote: “Has she out done you here 😍 #jewelledboobs” alongside four heart-eyes emojis.

This outfit definitely isn’t for the faint-hearted but if you’ve got the confidence to pull it off, head over to PrettyLittleThing in the hopes of recreating Sophie’s nautical look.