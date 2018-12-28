Sophie Kasaei Bravely Lets Fans Decide Her Fate From Now Until The New Year
'The Geordie Shore lass is letting her fans dictate her actions from now until 2019.
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei is proving once again that she’s relatable as hell as she has, alongside her fans, confirmed that we’re all going to be “fat pigs” through to 2019. As if we all didn’t already know.
Christmas is a time for eating and drinking whatever you want without any guilt (or as little guilt as we can humanly muster), and Sophie’s latest tweet proves that the bingeing isn’t ending any time soon.
Taking to Twitter, the reality TV babe asked her followers: “So what date is everyone deciding to put the cake down and stop pouching everything?”
“We calling it a day now or being fat pigs until new year? Al do whatever use lot do am easy [sic],” she went on to add.
Hilariously, fans were quick to tell Sophie that the fun isn’t stopping until it’s officially 2019.
One follower replied to Sophie’s tweet talking about her current muffin top situation, writing: “Size of my muffin top it should of been about a week ago! In fact muffin who am I kidding it’s a full on cake handing over the top!”
With another commenting that Christmas isn’t over “until the tree goes down.” Does that mean that if we keep the tree up until the end of January, we can keep the festivities going? Because that’s a whole damn mood.
And if we’re going by one fan’s opinion in particular, we have until the “beginning of Feb.” Such a shout. Although the 7th January seems to be the date everyone thinks is the right time to stop overindulging.
It looks like we all still have a couple more weeks before we have to stop eating everything in sight, thankfully. Someone pass us the box of celebrations ASAP.