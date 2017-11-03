Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

We are quite literally lost for words at the Geordie Shore lasses compliment. Ready to hear it?

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 11:34

We all deserve a friend like Sophie Kasaei to hype up our more risky Instagram uploads but an x-rated comment she left on Charlotte Crosby's post has really come out of the blue.

The Geordie Shore lass was responding to an image from the Just Tattoo Of Us co-host's recent trip to Lanzarote when the situation took a pretty explicit turn. 

Let's all get checking out the incredible transformations a bunch of the Geordie Shore cast have gone through...

If we dial things back for a second, we can all agree that Charlotte looked like an absolute babe in that glorious underboob-baring white swimsuit.

The image has since racked up over 200,000 likes, but one person who couldn't resist leaving a saucy message underneath was none other than good pal, Soph.

Hot tubs on balconies are 👌🏼 @barceloteguise is absolute luxury! #LoveLanzarote #barceloteguisebeach ❤️

Hot tubs on balconies are 👌🏼 @barceloteguise is absolute luxury! #LoveLanzarote #barceloteguisebeach ❤️

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Making her feelings about the image crystal clear, Soph took to the comments section to write the kind of compliment nobody could have ever anticipated.

"Oh my god u sexy c**t a wud Eat ur p**sy," she responded. 

Instagram/CharlotteCrosby

Proving that these kind of messages are going literally nowhere, Sophie then teased that she and Charlotte already have plans to spend the next week together.

On the plus side, at least Char can always count on Sophie to come through with an equal parts hilarious and confidence-boosting Insta remark. 

Tweet us your thoughts over @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

