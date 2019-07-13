Sophie Kasaei

This Video Of Sophie Kasaei At The Grand Prix Is Officially Her Most Iconic Upload Ever

Imagine having this much self-confidence though

Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 10:00

Fans are loving Sophie Kasaei’s uploads about the Grand Prix after she posted a hilarious video directly from the racing circuit. 

The Geordie Shore lass attended the event in a glorious pink-laced dress and strutted her stuff down the viewing deck with a ~lot~ of attitude: “Hi Felicia’s, this is the Grand Prix race. Welcome to formula one,” she announces in the clip.

Walking into the Grand Prix like #HiFelicia - - Thank you to @govype for the best day - - Wearing @caramellauk

The 29-year-old captioned the video with: “Walking into the Grand Prix like #HiFelicia,” before giving a shout-out to everyone who made the day possible: “Thank you to @govype for the best day. Wearing @caramellauk.”

Fans and celebrities alike were obsessed with how fabulously extra she is in the clip, with Love Island’s Olivia Attwood responding with four laughter-crying emojis as Chloe Goodman branded the clip “sensational.”

Instagram

One fan declared that the iconic clip is the perfect example of why Soph is their favourite Geordie Shore star as another said: “Thought that was JLo! Rock it girl 🙌.”

Someone else suggested that she would be the perfect fit for a “Housewives Of Newcastle” show, as plenty more fans came up with their own meme-worthy captions for the video: “Walking Into your ex’s funeral like...”

Giphy

This comes a day after Sophie opened up about experiencing a major beauty fail after booking herself in at a new nail salon for an emergency appointment. 

“They are the most disgraced nails ever, like I’m in such a rush to get my nails done so I just had to quickly go to a local shop and they’ve put these massive thick talons on my nails,” she complained.

It sounds like her weekend has been an absolute whirlwind.

 

