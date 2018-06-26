Sophie Kasaei

You Won’t Believe What Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Doing Up A Crane

People with vertigo might want to look away...

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 - 17:31

Sophie Kasaei has proved that she is literally living the dream rn after heading up a crane to have dinner with friends.

The Geordie Shore lass is currently in Malta to attend Isle Of MTV and she’s shared footage of herself hanging out on the contraption of nightmares in order to get the best view over the island.

Ready for it? Get checkomg out what Sophie Kasaei got up to on that massive crane... 

“So we’re about to have dinner on a crane in the sky. I’m about to have dinner in a crane in the f**ing sky. Sh*t, we’re dying,” she joked to the camera. 

The video was posted on Instagram Stories and shows the exact moment Soph strapped herself onto the table before she and her pals decided to get mortal in sky with a round of shots. 

Instagram/SophieKasaei

That was when the 28-year-old egged her pals on to move their chairs back and dangle over the skyline. We’re guessing nobody at the table suffers from vertigo or the whole thing could’ve taken a turn for the worse.

After surviving the crane trip, Sophie then shared a few snaps of herself living her best life holding an MTV microphone, chilling in a bikini, and posing in front of a very #grammable field. 

Instagram/SophieKasaei

This comes after she posted: “Ok so after travelling since 3am I have finally made it to Malta! Dinner tonight then it all begins .... I can’t wait for the @IsleofMTV festival. Feels good to be back here! I love Malta .”

Have the best time, Soph! 

