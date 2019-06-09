Here's The Lowdown On Sophie Turner’s Downright Iconic Bachelorette Party

Sophie Turner has been having the time of her life on an extended bachelorette party with her closest friends.

The Game of Thrones actor will be tying the knot with Joe Jonas for a second time this Summer and decided to gather up a group of her closest friends for a luxurious mini-break in Spain.

Anyone who follows her on Instagram will know that she, Maisie Williams and co. have embraced the Benidorm spirit with matching wigs, colour co-ordinating outfits, and lazy days by the pool.

An insider told E! News that a private jet was chartered for the occasion: "Sophie rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at the hotel. Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie.

“Sophie has always been a huge fan of Spain and she knew that it would be a fun place to party and celebrate her upcoming wedding. She and Joe both love traveling overseas so it made sense why she wanted to celebrate far from home.

"Maisie helped coordinate a lot of the trip but everything was taken care of by Sophie. She wanted her friends to have a lot fun and wanted it to be a huge party weekend."

The insider continued: “They are partying at night and sun tanning during the day. Everything is very coordinated with matching outfits and colorful wigs.”

The gang are said to have also spent a day in Berlin before moving on for an epic mini-adventure in Prague. What’s not to love?