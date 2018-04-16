Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Reportedly Saw A Therapist After Their Dog’s Death

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly saw a therapist in the days following their dog’s shocking death.

The couple’s pooch, Waldo Picasso, was struck and killed by a car in New York City after breaking free of its leash and being hit by an oncoming vehicle on the lower east side of Manhattan.

TMZ have reported that the Alaskan Klee Kai was with a dog walker at the time and that the incident has been described as a “freak accident” that occurred after Waldo became spooked by a pedestrian.

The same site has claimed that Joe and Sophie reported the incident to the New York Police Department after seeking therapy to help them process the shocking and violent way their pet died.

The couple welcomed the dog into their family back in April 2018 after adopting him from the same litter as their other Alaskan Klee Kai, Porky: “Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas,” the Game Of Thrones actor wrote at the time.

Since news of Waldo’s accident first broke, TMZ have pointed out that the driver of the vehicle won’t be criminally charged with the pup’s death because a) the dog is considered property in legal terms and b) the incident was considered an accident.

Neither Joe or Sophie have made any public comments about Waldo’s death but they ~were~ spotted carrying Porky through New York City over the weekend. We’re sending love and light to the couple at this heartbreaking time.