Joes Jonas Introduced Sophie Turner To Her Celeb Crush Justin Bieber And It Got Awks

It’s strange to think that celebs have their own famous crushes just like the rest of us normals, but it turns out that they do.

Joe Jonas gets major fiancé points for introducing Sophie Turner to teen crush Justin Bieber this week - even if it did go pretty wrong.

Getty

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Sophie hilariously shared the tale of how she met the ‘Sorry’ singer, after years of being obsessed with the star.

Basically, the Game of Thrones actor has had a major crush on the Biebs for years and after she finished up her GCSEs, her mum made her a life size cardboard cut-out of him and Sophie together.

Which she appaz cried hysterically upon receiving and then fell up the stairs. We don’t know why she fell but we’re assuming she was delirious. Because we would be the same. At 16. Just want to reiterate that one.

Getty

And then recently, the day finally came when Justin turned from a cardboard cut out to an actual real life human being. She managed to finally meet him in a stranger's house.

Getting a tour around some Miami mansion, Sophie was taken into a dark room where Justin was casually sat shirtless getting a head massage. Obviously.

Then she ran into a closet in full freak out mode and cried for five minutes before managing to get herself together.

Getty

But she told James that it was when she came out the closet that it got super awks.

“Justin goes to Joe, ‘Yo, Joe, I heard you got a new girl,’ and Joe was like, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah, there she is, she’s over there,” she told James.

And obviously you’d think after the whole closet debacle, Sophie would of calmed herself down enough to act normal in this sitch, especially given her superstar status, but fortunately for us all she did not.

She then went on to awkwardly greet him with some weird combo of a peace sign and a lick, before being hauled out of the room by Joe.

We’re now officially Sophie’s no.1 fans.