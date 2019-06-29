Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hosted An All-Star Pre-Wedding Dinner of Dreams

The coolest superstar couple hosted a pre-wedding dinner for their guests ahead of today's wedding...

Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 11:53

At this point, it's pretty much confirmed that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are the coolest celebrity couple, right?

The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brother have already made headlines by tying the knot for the first time in Las Vegas immediately after the Billboard Music Awards - at the infamous Little White Wedding Chapel of all places - and now the time has come for their more traditional wedding.

Getty Images

Sophie and Joe arrived in France earlier this week for their European ceremony, which is being held today (!) in Avignon, but have kept a low profile ever since.

Last night, however, it proved difficult for them not to be noticed as they held a pre-wedding dinner for their nearest and dearest at the Hotel de la Mirande. It may sound simple on paper but when your nearest and dearest include some of the most famous names in the world, people are bound to find out.

Getty Images

Joe's brothers and bandmates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were obviously in attendance, with their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas looking gorgeous as they adhered to the clear all-white theme.

Sophie's former GOT co-star, real-life BFF and maid of honour Maisie Williams was also there, bringing along her boyfriend Reuben Selby, while model Ashley Graham also attended.

Getty Images

The all-white theme appears to have been broken by at least one person, though: Sophie Turner. Are we at all surprised that the bride wore a bright red dress to stand out even more on the night before her (second) big day? Not at all.

Getty Images

She looked absolutely gorgeous from the photos that have made it online, although we are still to see what Joe turned up in. Did he match his wife? Only time will tell!

This wedding is shaping up to be the most anticipated of the year so we're unsure when or if we'll ever get to see official photos but fingers crossed, people!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hosted An All-Star Pre-Wedding Dinner of Dreams
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei in Cyprus in June 2019
Sophie Kasaei Played the Ultimate Porn Prank On Charlotte Crosby In Cyprus
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
Kim Kardashian Releases Statement About Her Kimono Trademark Controversy
Get To Know Easy Life
Get To Know: Easy Life
Why West Hollywood Is The Best Setting For LA Pride
Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez
Jordyn Woods Hits Back At Claims She 'Never Apologised' To Khloe Kardashian
Tom Holland Is An IRL Superhero After Coming To The Rescue Of A Fan
Kylie Jenner Reacts To Claims She ‘Bragged About Her Wealth’ At The Met Gala
YouTubers Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Are Engaged After Two Months Together
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Kim Kardashian’s Body Make-Up Line Is Receiving Backlash For This Reason
Eat Your Way Around San Francisco: Where To Go And What To Order
8 Reasons Why Santorini is the Ultimate Winter Getaway
11 Caribbean Islands You Need To Visit
Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Bella And Gigi’s Little Brother Anwar Hadid
Khloe Kardashian Recalls The Moment Tristan Thompson Threatened To Kill Himself
Kylie Jenner Just Posted An Entire Instagram Video In Honour Of Her Bum

More From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hosted An All-Star Pre-Wedding Dinner of Dreams
Here's The Lowdown On Sophie Turner’s Downright Iconic Bachelorette Party
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner Reveals Why She And Joe Jonas Once Broke Up For 24 Hours
Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Got Married In A Surprise Las Vegas Wedding
Sophie Turner Reveals How She And Joe Jonas First Started Talking And It’s Adorable
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
Sophie Turner Wasn’t Allowed To Do This One Thing While Filming Game Of Thrones
Celeb Matching Couples Tattoos
Celeb Couples With Cute Matching Tattoos: Including Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner
Celebrities
Celeb Couples With Matching Tattoos | MTV Celeb
Dark Phoenix
X-Men: Dark Phoenix Director Says The Movie Is Inspired By Thor: Ragnarok
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted.
Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Get Matching Toy Story Tattoos Before Wedding

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei in Cyprus in June 2019
Sophie Kasaei Played the Ultimate Porn Prank On Charlotte Crosby In Cyprus
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hosted An All-Star Pre-Wedding Dinner of Dreams
Kim Kardashian Releases Statement About Her Kimono Trademark Controversy
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive