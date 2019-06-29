Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hosted An All-Star Pre-Wedding Dinner of Dreams

At this point, it's pretty much confirmed that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are the coolest celebrity couple, right?

The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brother have already made headlines by tying the knot for the first time in Las Vegas immediately after the Billboard Music Awards - at the infamous Little White Wedding Chapel of all places - and now the time has come for their more traditional wedding.

Getty Images

Sophie and Joe arrived in France earlier this week for their European ceremony, which is being held today (!) in Avignon, but have kept a low profile ever since.

Last night, however, it proved difficult for them not to be noticed as they held a pre-wedding dinner for their nearest and dearest at the Hotel de la Mirande. It may sound simple on paper but when your nearest and dearest include some of the most famous names in the world, people are bound to find out.

Getty Images

Joe's brothers and bandmates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were obviously in attendance, with their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas looking gorgeous as they adhered to the clear all-white theme.

Sophie's former GOT co-star, real-life BFF and maid of honour Maisie Williams was also there, bringing along her boyfriend Reuben Selby, while model Ashley Graham also attended.

Getty Images

The all-white theme appears to have been broken by at least one person, though: Sophie Turner. Are we at all surprised that the bride wore a bright red dress to stand out even more on the night before her (second) big day? Not at all.

Getty Images

She looked absolutely gorgeous from the photos that have made it online, although we are still to see what Joe turned up in. Did he match his wife? Only time will tell!

This wedding is shaping up to be the most anticipated of the year so we're unsure when or if we'll ever get to see official photos but fingers crossed, people!