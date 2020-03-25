Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner Is Roasting Joe Jonas For His Controversial Quarantine Outfits

There are two kinds of people

Thursday, April 2, 2020 - 10:03

Sophie Turner is roasting some of the decisions Joe Jonas has been making while they quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor made an appearance on Conan At Home via video chat on Tuesday. She revealed that her husband has been wearing jeans inside despite having no intention of leaving the house.

Getty

“I mean, this is something that’s only kind of come to my attention since this quarantine thing, but I saw…it was like a meme online or some comment or something," she began.

“Someone said, like, ‘If you’re wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person?’ Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that.”

One of the many benefits of marrying a good italian boy... @joejonas 😍🍝🌹 Also please may I have my hat back

She added: “Joe wears denim trousers at home—where no one can see him. I’m not wearing denim trousers. This is the most dressed up I’ve been in days,” she said, pointing to her sweatpants.

In the same interview, Sophie explained: “I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. 

Sophie Turner Enjoys Being Quarantined With Joe Jonas - CONAN on TBS

“Joe and I… everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe is a real social butterfly so I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It’s like a prison for him, but it’s great for me,”

Soph added that the one thing she absolutely can’t cope with is his continuous DJ sets: “He’s [DJing] really, really loudly while I’m trying to read my scripts.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

