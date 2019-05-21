Sophie Turner Reveals Why She And Joe Jonas Once Broke Up For 24 Hours

Sophie Turner has revealed that her and Joe Jonas’s journey to the altar wasn’t as smooth sailing as most people would have expected.

The Game Of Thrones actor gave an interview to The Sunday Times where she revealed that their romance had gone through a rocky patch prior to their marriage and that they both temporarily decided to go their separate ways.

Discussing the day of their mini break-up, she said: “It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, “Never mind”.’

As for how being with Joe has improved her overall mental health, the 23-year-old explained: “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell.

“He was, like, “I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself”. ‘That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

The couple recently tied the knot during an impromptu Las Vegas wedding ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards. Having said that, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that they’re still planning a second, more formal ceremony, in Paris.

“Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that’s exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was.

“The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year.”