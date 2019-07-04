Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner Shares The First Look At Her Diamond Wedding Ring From Joe Jonas

It's a shiner!

Saturday, July 6, 2019 - 09:35

Sophie Turner has shared the first look at her wedding band from Joe Jonas after the pair tied the knot for a second time in a lavish ceremony in the South of France.

The Game of Thrones actor has been understandably MIA on social-media while on honeymoon but did log into Instagram Stories to comment on the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In a series of videos, she gave a special shout out to American player Alex Morgan who hit the headlines after making a tea-sipping gesture when scoring a goal against England. The footballer later said she was referencing Sophie’s “and that’s the tea” catchphrase. 

“I’m on my honeymoon, I’m not really looking at my phone much, but I feel like this deserves a mention,” the 23-year-old began as she rested her chin on her hands. 

 “Unfortunately, the U.K. women’s football team lost at the World Cup and of course I’m incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team, but I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team -- the U.S. women’s football team.”

Sophie’s wedding band is clearly diamond-encrusted and sits perfectly next to her engagement ring. This comes amid reports that her elaborate Louis Vuitton gown was custom-designed by the label’s Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière.

Absolute beauty @sophiet
Absolute beauty @sophiet

The dress apparently took 350 hours to piece together, with ten embroiderers spending 105 hours on decorating the 14-metre netting of the dress. Each panel is also said to contain 100,800 crystals. 

Tbh, we wouldn’t expect anything less for the Queen of the North.

