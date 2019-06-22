Sophie Turner

The Inside Scoop On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Second Wedding Ceremony

It couldn't be more different from their Las Vegas event

Monday, July 1, 2019 - 10:22

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially tied the knot for a second time in France.

The couple enjoyed a private ceremony in front of friends and family, with an insider telling E! News that the event couldn’t have been more of a contrast from their fun and totally bonkers first wedding in Las Vegas.

The source has reported that the venue was decorated with glass candles lining the aisles, with the exclusive group of guests then being invited to a fancy AF reception at Château de Tourreau.

"Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves,” the insider claimed, before going on to describe Sophie’s wedding gown.

"[She] wore a long lace dress with sleeves. She had her hair down with a veil and had light makeup."

It looks like the happy couple requested that no images or videos were posted from inside the event, with the source saying that the couple both “teared up” while exchanging vows. 

This second wedding comes two months after the pair tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. At the time, an insider confirmed that this was only held to make their marriage legal in the United States.

"They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come. It was a fun night in Vegas and it worked out perfectly,” they said.

Now how long do we have to wait for a clear shot of Sophie’s dress?

 

