YAASSS! We FINALLY Have A Release Date For The New South Park Game

After an initial flurry of info and interest, things got super quiet about South Park: The Fractured But Whole, but we’ve now been given a revised release date: October 17, 2017!

The sequel to Ubisoft’s awesome South Park: The Stick of Truth has been dogged by delays, having initially been scheduled to release last December.

Ubisoft

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and picks up after the events of the first game, with Cartman planning to franchise out his Coon and Friends superhero group to make a million dollars.

“Evil is rising in the town of South Park. A mysterious vigilante prowls the night defending the innocent using amazing fart powers,” states the video description. “As the New Kid, become a superhero and unleash your vigilante justice on the enemies of South Park. Will your time-bending farts be enough to save the day?”

The game will be available in four different editions: standard, gold, steelbook gold, and collector’s. As yet, it’s not clear what will come with each edition, but we’ll keep you posted.

If you’re keen to put your money where your mouth is, all pre-orders will receive Towllie as your “in-game bud” (we have no idea what this means yet tbh!), plus a free copy of South Park: The Stick of Truth. Pre-order from one of a select retailers and you’ll be able to play The Stick of Truth immediately, keeping you busy until the new game drops in October.



- By Vikki Blake @_vixx