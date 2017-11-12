Spice Girls

Spice Girls Are Set To Reform In 2018 - With All FIVE Returning

Great news for all the people of the world (every boy and every girl)

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 11:47

Good news for fans of the Spice Girls longing for a full scale reunion – the wait is finally over.

The fabulous five are set to get back together in 2018.

Who doesn't love a TV show baddie? Check out these Most Ruthless Reality TV Villains EVER...

And yes that’s right. All five. INCLUDING Victoria Beckham.

Rumours of a reunion have been floating around for the past couple of years – with Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B even considering reuniting as a trio under the name GEM.

But now it has been revealed that the original line up will be back next year for a TV special and a celebratory album release.

An insider told The Sun: “The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion.

“As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls.

“And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion.

“The fact she is on board now is down to how much closer the five of them have become recently.”

Looks like we need to get ready to Spice Up Our Lives again…

Latest News

Stefflon Don

2017 MTV EMA: Stefflon Don Owns the Red Carpet with Incredible 'Hurtin' Me' Performance

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Is Stuck In The Ladies' Loo At The MTV EMAs

Madelaine Ptesch Riverdale Cheryl Blossom

Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Talks About That Unsettling Date Rape Scene

Kylie Jenner's Fans Are Convinced She Is Engaged

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things Instagram

Drake And Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Posed For Instagram And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Harry Styles

It Seems There Is A Lot To Be Discussed About Harry Styles' X Factor Outfit

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

Spice Girls Are Set To Reform In 2018 - With All FIVE Returning

Geordie Shore And TOWIE Collide In Epic Night Out For Sophie Kasaei's Birthday

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Shares Sizzling Selfies As She Hits The Gym Ahead Of The MTV EMAs

Murder On The Orient Express

Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and the Cast of Murder on the Orient Express Play Would You Rather!

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

Nathan Henry is trying to steal Chloe Ferry&#039;s new boyfriend Sam Gowland

Nathan Henry Wants To Steal BFF Chloe Ferry’s Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian saw a Katy Perry concert on the day Taylor Swift released Reputation

Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Hung Out On The Day Taylor Swift Released ‘Reputation’ And Fans Can’t Deal

Kylie Jenner gives make-up fans a looks at her Christmas collection

Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Kylie Cosmetics Christmas Collection

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Taylor Swift has written a poem explaining why she took a break from fame

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Took Time Away From Fame In Emosh New Poem

Jemma Lucy launches a new dating site with a very NSFW video

Jemma Lucy Has Just Launched Her Own Dating Website, Gets Everyone’s Attention With Sexy Promo Video

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

More From Spice Girls

Spice Girls Are Set To Reform In 2018 - With All FIVE Returning

22 Ultimate 90s Throwbacks: From Our Favourite TV Shows To Our Most Used Toys

Music

Ariana Grande Stans The Spice Girls On Twitter And Her Fans Don't Know Who They Are

Music

Charli XCX and Halsey Perform Spice Girls Classic 'Wannabe'

Spice Girls Are 'Reuniting For An Anniversary Tour' But Which Member Won't Be Joining Them?

Two Become One As Geri Halliwell Gets Married - But Where Were The Spice Girls?

If Oasis Can Reform, Why Can’t These Seven Bands Do The Same?

Ready For Another Dose Of Girl Power? Emma Bunton Hints At Spice Girls Reunion

Spice Girls Reuniting - For Geri Halliwell's Wedding!

Spice Girls Star Mel B Makes Rap Comeback... No Really!

Lol O’Clock At This Spice Girls x Supermodels Meme

Mel B's Hubby Stephen Belafonte On Split Rumours: "I'm Not Disputing It"

Trending Articles

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro Take Us Into The Woods For Incredible Stripped Back Set

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood

Charlotte Crosby Is Doing Just ‘Great’ Since Stephen Bear Break Up Says Olivia Attwood

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square All You Need To Know Event Information