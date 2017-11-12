Spice Girls Are Set To Reform In 2018 - With All FIVE Returning

Good news for fans of the Spice Girls longing for a full scale reunion – the wait is finally over.

The fabulous five are set to get back together in 2018.

And yes that’s right. All five. INCLUDING Victoria Beckham.

Rumours of a reunion have been floating around for the past couple of years – with Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B even considering reuniting as a trio under the name GEM.

But now it has been revealed that the original line up will be back next year for a TV special and a celebratory album release.

An insider told The Sun: “The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion.

“As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls.

“And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion.

“The fact she is on board now is down to how much closer the five of them have become recently.”

Looks like we need to get ready to Spice Up Our Lives again…