Victoria Beckham Confirms The Spice Girls Will Not Reunite Again and That's That
Warning: This article is based heavily on the lyrics once sung by the Spice Girls...
Listen, little child, there will come a day, when Vic-to-ria Beck-ham will say... 'it's over.'
Victoria Beckham, the woman once upon a time known exclusively as Posh Spice, is officially calling time on the Spice Girls by debunking the latest round of reunion rumours.
There's been whispers of a 20-year Spice reunion since 2015, with the five superstars confirming talks had happened at one point, but we need to let it go and say 'Goodbye' once and for all.
Speaking to Alison Hammond on This Morning, the fashion designer confirms she will not be giving us everything - nor the joy she's capable of bringing - alongside Baby, Ginger, Scary and Sporty ever again.
“It is not happening. At some point you’ve gotta know when it’s time say, ‘that was great’,” she said. “Girl Power will always be out there and is something that we all still believe.”
Well, we're very glad to hear the movement of Girl Power hasn't disappeared like our favourite girl group of all time have, but does this mean that we need to de-Spice our lives?
The Spice Girls reunited for a world tour and greatest hits album back in 2007, selling out arenas around the world just like they undoubtedly would do again in an instant if all five members were on board.
We always try to be hopeful but when Posh Spice says the words “I don’t think I’ll be slipping into a PVC catsuit anytime soon" then it's time to get real.
While we want to yell out "make it last forever! friendship never ends!" to V.B., we'll take their advice and "look for the rainbow in every storm" to find peace with this.
Now, if you excuse us, it's all just a bit 'Too Much' right now...
Words: Ross McNeilage
