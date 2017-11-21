Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham Confirms The Spice Girls Will Not Reunite Again and That's That

Warning: This article is based heavily on the lyrics once sung by the Spice Girls...

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 17:53

Listen, little child, there will come a day, when Vic-to-ria Beck-ham will say... 'it's over.'

Victoria Beckham, the woman once upon a time known exclusively as Posh Spice, is officially calling time on the Spice Girls by debunking the latest round of reunion rumours.

There's been whispers of a 20-year Spice reunion since 2015, with the five superstars confirming talks had happened at one point, but we need to let it go and say 'Goodbye' once and for all.

View the lyrics
Oh, say you'll be there

I'm giving you everything
All that joy can bring
This I swear

Last time that we had this conversation
I decided we should be friends, hey
But now, we're going 'round in circles
Tell me will this déjà vu never end, oh
And now you tell me that you're falling in love
Well I never ever thought that would be, eh
This time, you gotta take it easy
Throwing far too much emotions at me

But any fool can see they're falling
I gotta make you understand

I'm giving you everything
All that joy can bring
This I swear (I'll give you everything)
And all that I want from you
Is a promise you will be there
Say you will be there, ow
Say you will be there
Won't you sing it with me

If you put two and two together
You will see what our friendship is for, oh
If you can't work this equation
Then I guess I'll have to show you the door
There is no need to say you love me
It would be better left unsaid

I'm (I'm) giving you everything (I'll give you everything)
All that joy can bring (All that joy can bring)
This I swear (Yes, I swear)
And (And) all that I want from you (All I want from you)
Is a promise you'll be there (Is a promise you)
Yeah, I want you

Any fool can see they're falling
I gotta make you understand

I'll give you everything, on this I swear
Just promise you'll always be there

I'm giving you everything (I'm giving you everything)
All that joy can bring (All that joy can bring)
This I swear (Yes, I swear)
And all that I want from you (All that I want from you)
Is a promise you (I want you to promise to)
Will be there (Always be there)

I'm giving you everything (I'm giving you everything)
All that joy can bring (All that joy can bring)
This I swear (Yes, I swear)
And all that I want from you (All that I want from you)
Is a promise you (I want you to promise to)
Will be there (Always be there)
I'm giving you everything (I'm giving you everything)
All that joy can bring (All that joy can bring)
This I swear (Yes, I swear)
And all that I want from you (All that I want from you)
Is a promise you (I want you to promise to)
Will be there
Writer(s): Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham, Eliot John Kennedy, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, B. jon Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Speaking to Alison Hammond on This Morning, the fashion designer confirms she will not be giving us everything - nor the joy she's capable of bringing - alongside Baby, Ginger, Scary and Sporty ever again.

“It is not happening. At some point you’ve gotta know when it’s time say, ‘that was great’,” she said. “Girl Power will always be out there and is something that we all still believe.”

Well, we're very glad to hear the movement of Girl Power hasn't disappeared like our favourite girl group of all time have, but does this mean that we need to de-Spice our lives?

Getty Images

The Spice Girls reunited for a world tour and greatest hits album back in 2007, selling out arenas around the world just like they undoubtedly would do again in an instant if all five members were on board.

We always try to be hopeful but when Posh Spice says the words “I don’t think I’ll be slipping into a PVC catsuit anytime soon" then it's time to get real.

While we want to yell out "make it last forever! friendship never ends!" to V.B., we'll take their advice and "look for the rainbow in every storm" to find peace with this.

Getty Images

Now, if you excuse us, it's all just a bit 'Too Much' right now...

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

HAVE A CRY AND WATCH SPICE GIRLS' 'GOODBYE' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
No, no, no, no
No, no, no, no

No, no, no, no
Now listen, little child, there will come a day
When you will be able, able to say
Never mind the pain or the aggravation

You know there's a better way for you and me to be
Look for the rainbow in every storm

Fly like an Angel, Heaven sent to me
Goodbye, my friend
(I know you're gone, you said you're gone)
(But I can still feel you here)
It's not the end
(Gotta keep it strong before the pain turns into fear)

So glad we made it, time will never change it, no, no, no

(No, no, no, no)
Just a little girl, big imagination
Never letting no one take it away
Went into the world

(Into the world)
What a revelation
She found there's a better way, for you and me to be

Look for the rainbow in every storm
Find out for certain
Love's gonna be there for you
You'll always be someone's baby
Goodbye, my friend
(I know you're gone, you said you're gone)

(But I can still feel you here)

It's not the end
(Gotta keep it strong before the pain turns into fear)
So glad we made it, time will never change it, no, no, no

(No, no, no, no)
You know it's time to say goodbye
(No, no, no, no)

The times when we would play about
The way we used to scream and shout
We never dreamt you'd go
Your own sweet way
Look for the rainbow in every storm
Find out for certain

Love's gonna be there for you
You'll always be someone's baby
Goodbye my friend
(I know you're gone, you said you're gone)

(But I can still feel you here)
It's not the end
(Gotta keep it strong before the pain turns into fear)
So glad we made it, time will never, never ever change it
(No, no, no, no)
You know it's time to say goodbye
(No, no, no, no)
And don't forget you can rely
(No, no, no, no)
You know it's time to say goodbye
(No, no, no, no)
And don't forget on me you can rely
(No, no, no, no)
I will help you, help you on your way
(No, no, no, no)
I will be with you everyday
(No, no, no, no)
I will be with you everyday
(No, no, no, no)
Writer(s): Melanie Brown, Matthew Paul Rowbottom, Victoria Aadams, Geri Halliwell, Richard Frederick Stannard, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Spice Girls

Designer Victoria Beckham walks the runway for Victoria Beckham fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2017 in New York City

Victoria Beckham Confirms The Spice Girls Will Not Reunite Again and That's That

Spice Girls Are Set To Reform In 2018 - With All FIVE Returning

22 Ultimate 90s Throwbacks: From Our Favourite TV Shows To Our Most Used Toys

Music

Ariana Grande Stans The Spice Girls On Twitter And Her Fans Don't Know Who They Are

Music

Charli XCX and Halsey Perform Spice Girls Classic 'Wannabe'

Spice Girls Are 'Reuniting For An Anniversary Tour' But Which Member Won't Be Joining Them?

Two Become One As Geri Halliwell Gets Married - But Where Were The Spice Girls?

If Oasis Can Reform, Why Can’t These Seven Bands Do The Same?

Ready For Another Dose Of Girl Power? Emma Bunton Hints At Spice Girls Reunion

Spice Girls Reuniting - For Geri Halliwell's Wedding!

Spice Girls Star Mel B Makes Rap Comeback... No Really!

Lol O’Clock At This Spice Girls x Supermodels Meme

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop