Spider-Man

Here's When We'll be Able to Swing Around Manhattan Like Spider-Man

New E3 footage blows fans' minds.

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 08:40

We finally have a release date for Marvel's Spider-Man - September 7, 2018.

Sony

The latest trailer to come out of Sony's E3 press conferience showed off Spidey kicking butt in some frantic combat sequences, as well as some gorgeous cut-scenes, too. Here, check it out for yourself in the video below:

Marvel's Spider-Man - E3 2018 Show Floor Demo | PS4

"Marvel’s Spider-Man features your favorite web-slinger in a story unlike any before it," says Sony. "Now a seasoned Super Hero, Peter Parker has been busy keeping crime off the streets as Spider-Man. Just as he’s ready to focus on life as Peter, a new villain threatens New York City. Faced with overwhelming odds and higher stakes, Spider-Man must rise up and be greater."

“The greatest thing about working on a Spider-Man game is that you’re working on a Spider-Man game,” said Jon Paquette, lead writer on Spider-Man at last year's E3 show. “The hardest thing is that it’s a Spider-Man game."

Marvel's Spider-Man is coming exclusively to PlayStation 4 on September 7, 2018. For more, or to pre-order, head to Spider-Man.playstation.com.

For all the latest and greatest E3 news, stay with MTV - we've got you covered!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

Latest News

Kendall Jenner shopping with Anwar Hadid
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Hang Out After That Anwar Hadid Kiss
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra To His Cousin's Wedding And We're Freaking Out
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber PDA in Miami
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spark Romance Rumours As They Pack On The PDA In Miami
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Might Be Engaged Already And Here’s The Evidence
Ejiah Wood&#039;s new horror game, Transference
Is Elijah Wood's Newest Role in This Horror Game his Most Terrifying Yet?
Spider-Man PS4
Here's When We'll be Able to Swing Around Manhattan Like Spider-Man
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey will feature a female assassin
Assassin's Creed is back and This Time we Can Play as a Female Assassin
Resident Evil 2 is Out January 2019
Capcom's Remaking Resident Evil 2 and it's Going to be the Most Terrifying Horror Game Yet
Yes, Ubisoft Really Did Announce Just Dance 2019 with a Marching Band and a Dancing Panda
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Lara Croft
Here's Our First Look at Shadow of the Tomb Raider in Action
James Arthur
Get Your Questions In For James Arthur!
Nicki Minaj &amp; Future&#039;s NICKIHNDRXX Tour Poster
Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Rich Sex’, Ariana Grande Collab Info & 'NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR' With Future
Jess Glynne Could Score Her 7th No.1 Single This Week
Shawn Mendes Performing At Summertime Ball 2018
Shawn Mendes Treats Us With Frank Ocean & Kings Of Leon Mashup And All His Hits At Summertime Ball!
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Troye Sivan,
Troye Sivan Played Washington DC Pride And Of Course Absolutely Slayed
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History

More From Spider-Man

Spider-Man PS4
Here's When We'll be Able to Swing Around Manhattan Like Spider-Man
Venom
See Tom Hardy As You've Never Seen Him Before In The First Trailer For 'Venom'
Venom
ANOTHER A-Lister Is Joining Tom Hardy In The 'Venom' Movie
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming
MTV Movie Spotlight: Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man Homecoming
Movies
Tom Holland & Zendaya Reveal Their Funniest Moments Together On Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man Homecoming
Movies
Tom Holland And Zendaya React To Lip Sync Battle BEHIND THE SCENES
Spider-Man Homecoming
Movies
Tom Holland And Zendaya Play Would You Rather: SPIDER-MAN Edition
Spider-Man PS4
This 8 Mins Of New Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Looks Nothing Like Spider-Man Homecoming
Spider-Man PS4
E3
Spider-Man PS4 (2018) 8 Mins Of New Gameplay!
Spider-Man Homecoming
10 Of The Best New Movies To See At The Cinema In Summer 2017
Spider-Man
Movies
New Spider-Man Trailer Is Avengers-tastic, Basically Spoils The Whole Movie
Venom
Movies
Spider-Man Supervillain Venom Is Getting A Solo Movie!

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Nicki Minaj And Ariana Grande Reunite For X Rated Instagram Shenanigans
Kendall Jenner Warned She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Anwar Hadid
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History
Are Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry About To Get MARRIED?
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner Deletes All Pictures Of Stormi Webster For THIS Reason
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber PDA in Miami
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spark Romance Rumours As They Pack On The PDA In Miami
Nick Grimshaw Fully Addresses Those Harry Styles Dating Rumours
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra To His Cousin's Wedding And We're Freaking Out