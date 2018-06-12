Here's When We'll be Able to Swing Around Manhattan Like Spider-Man

We finally have a release date for Marvel's Spider-Man - September 7, 2018.

Sony

The latest trailer to come out of Sony's E3 press conferience showed off Spidey kicking butt in some frantic combat sequences, as well as some gorgeous cut-scenes, too. Here, check it out for yourself in the video below:

"Marvel’s Spider-Man features your favorite web-slinger in a story unlike any before it," says Sony. "Now a seasoned Super Hero, Peter Parker has been busy keeping crime off the streets as Spider-Man. Just as he’s ready to focus on life as Peter, a new villain threatens New York City. Faced with overwhelming odds and higher stakes, Spider-Man must rise up and be greater."

“The greatest thing about working on a Spider-Man game is that you’re working on a Spider-Man game,” said Jon Paquette, lead writer on Spider-Man at last year's E3 show. “The hardest thing is that it’s a Spider-Man game."

Marvel's Spider-Man is coming exclusively to PlayStation 4 on September 7, 2018. For more, or to pre-order, head to Spider-Man.playstation.com.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx