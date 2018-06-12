Here's When We'll be Able to Swing Around Manhattan Like Spider-Man
New E3 footage blows fans' minds.
We finally have a release date for Marvel's Spider-Man - September 7, 2018.
The latest trailer to come out of Sony's E3 press conferience showed off Spidey kicking butt in some frantic combat sequences, as well as some gorgeous cut-scenes, too. Here, check it out for yourself in the video below:
"Marvel’s Spider-Man features your favorite web-slinger in a story unlike any before it," says Sony. "Now a seasoned Super Hero, Peter Parker has been busy keeping crime off the streets as Spider-Man. Just as he’s ready to focus on life as Peter, a new villain threatens New York City. Faced with overwhelming odds and higher stakes, Spider-Man must rise up and be greater."
“The greatest thing about working on a Spider-Man game is that you’re working on a Spider-Man game,” said Jon Paquette, lead writer on Spider-Man at last year's E3 show. “The hardest thing is that it’s a Spider-Man game."
Marvel's Spider-Man is coming exclusively to PlayStation 4 on September 7, 2018. For more, or to pre-order, head to Spider-Man.playstation.com.
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx