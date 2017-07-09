Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tom Holland And Zendaya React To Lip Sync Battle BEHIND THE SCENES

Bet you didn't know *this* celeb moment happened straight after.

Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 10:33

Before there was Spider-Man: Homecoming, there was Lip Sync Battle.

While Zendaya took on Bruno Mars, Tom Holland gave us an *iconic* rendition of Rihanna's Umbrella that might just be the best lip sync evs. 

But did you know that Bruno Mars sent Zendaya flowers after her performance?! Or what Spider-Man himself Tom Holland was really thinking while giving his incredible performance? 

HIT PLAY to see the stars of Marvel’s new movie Spider-Man: Homecoming reveal what really went on behind the scenes of their show-stopping Lip Sync Battle.

- ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is in cinemas now.

