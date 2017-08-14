New Splatoon 2 Summer Costumes Will Make You Feel Summery AF

Nintendo has released new summer costumes for Splatoon 2, including summery flip-flops, tees, trainers, and shades. There’s even a summer hat!

They’re not out long - you have until just Wednesday to snag these! - but if you’re quick, the Summer Vacation Collection can be yours before the clothes go back into storage again.

Prices vary, from 750 coins for the flip flops, 1,375 for the Straw Boater hat, and 2,250 for that Squad Band Tee. Not cheap, but what price would you put on looking this good, my darling fashionista?!

To grab them, head on over to Murch in Inkopolis to place your order.

Splatoon 2 is out now on Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, did you know an accidental offensive gesture had to be removed from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx