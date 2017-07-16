Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Go Behind The Scenes Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Footage from the upcoming movie shows new aliens and familiar faces

Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 10:56

Star Wars fans have been given a feast of new snippets from the upcoming film The Last Jedi.

Disney have unleashed an action packed behind-the-scenes video showing old characters, fresh faces, and brand new aliens from the hotly anticipated new film.

Those obsessed with the movie series will remember The Force Awakens ended with the death of Han Solo and the return of Luke Skywalker as new hero Rey came face to face with the Jedi legend.

Lucasfilm

And now fans can see footage of Rey in rehearsals fighting off bad guys, clips of fellow new favourite Finn going undercover, and shots of villain Kylo Ren stomping around sets.

The film also features Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa – with the actress explaining the movie is: “about family. And that’s what’s so powerful about it.”

Carrie sadly died last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Last Jedi – Behind The Scenes Look, D23

Daisy Ridley – who plays Rey – promised the film will offer lots of fun and adventure, praising writer/director Rian Johnson for his work on the movie.

“Rian has written a story that is unexpected, but right. Some of the stuff that happens, you are going to be like ‘Oh my god!’” she said.

Mark Hamill – returning as Luke Skywalker – also teased: “Even though I think I know it all, they threw things at me story wise I never could have imagined.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is due out on 14 December 2017.

