Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Ridley Scott Throws Serious Shade On 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

The legendary director isn't one to mince his words...

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 12:08

Alien and Blade Runner director Ridley Scott is never one to mince his words, and the legendary director has given a highly entertaining interview in which he describes Blade Runner: 2049 as “f*cking way too long”, before having a pop at Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sony

“I have to be careful what I say,” said the director when asked about the recent Blade Runner sequel. “I have to be careful what I say. It was f*cking way too long. F*ck me! And most of that script’s mine.” Good to hear you being “careful” there, Ridley…

Scott was similarly frank when asked whether he’d been approached to do one of the new Star Wars films, saying the idea would never happen because he’s “too dangerous”.

Lucasfilm

“Because I know what I’m doing,” he continues. “I think they like to be in control, and I like to be in control myself. When you get a guy who’s done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him $180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever. It’s f*ckin’ stupid. You know what the reshoots cost? Millions.”

Ridley Scott, there, giving absolutely ZERO F*CKS. Long may he continue!

- By George Wales @georgewales85

