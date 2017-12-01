Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens ALTERNATE ENDING Revealed By Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill reveals that The Force Awakens originally had a different ending...

Friday, December 1, 2017

With the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi fast approaching, Mark Hamill has revealed that the ending to Star Wars: The Force Awakens was nearly very different. If you’ll cast your mind back, the film ends with Rey meeting Luke for the very first time, with the pair standing atop a mysterious clifftop. However, the original ending didn’t finish there…

The ending to Star Wars: The Force Awakens was nearly very different / Lucasfilm

“There was something that happened at the end of The Force Awakens when I'm standing on the cliff,” says Hamill. “I called Rian (Johnson) in a panic because it was all wrong. He said, 'It's okay, I spoke to JJ (Abrams) and he's taking that scene out.' It just didn't match up with what Rian had written.”

All of which suggests that something particularly significant was chopped out of the ending that will have implications for Luke and Rey going forward. Could he have turned to the Dark Side? Surely not…

23 Star Wars Tattoos That Will Make You Feel The Force

We’ll find out for sure when the new film lands, later this month. Directed by Johnson and co-starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will open in the UK on 15 December 2017.

- By George Wales @georgewales85

