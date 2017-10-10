Okaaaaaaaay then. Try not to hyperventilate, make yourself comfortable and get ready for goosebumps, because the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has just dropped online. And unsurprisingly, it’s more than a bit exciting.

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here. / Lucasfilm

The new trailer kicks off with a voiceover from Luke Skywalker, with the ageing Jedi reciting, “when I found you I saw raw, untamed power, and beyond that, something truly special.” Presumably he’s talking about Rey there, although there’s something distinctly ominous about his words…

Kylo Ren is looking emo AF in the new trailer. / Lucasfilm

Rey herself is struggling to work out just where she fits into all this intergalactic mayhem, while Finn is busy getting stuck in, lightsaber at the ready. And meanwhile, Kylo Ren is going through a distinctly emo phase, as the war for his soul rages on. Dark side? Light side? Time will tell.

Check out the new trailer below:

One major question to come out of that then… WHO is Chewbacca’s little Porg companion? Looks like BB-8 has a rival in the cuteness stakes - expect plush toys to be sold by the bucket-load when Christmas rolls around.

Already OBSESSED with this lil guy. / Lucasfilm

With the new film dropping on 15 December, the countdown officially starts now.

- By George Wales @georgewales85