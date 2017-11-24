The New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Is The Cutest One Ever

Not long to go now until Star Wars: The Last Jedi sweeps into cinemas, but we’re still snaffling up every scrap of new footage like a hungry Sarlacc. Especially when it features a Porg, the adorable new addition to the Star Wars menagerie.

Porgs are the cuddliest new addition to the Star Wars movies / Lucasfilm

Happily, that’s the case with the film’s new teaser, which features Chewie getting a bit fed up with the critter’s shrieking and wailing. We’ll say no more…

Check it out, below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0PIlLHFG4A

It looks like BB-8 is about to officially be ousted as the cutest character in the galaxy far, far away. There’s not a lot of other new stuff to go on in this latest trailer, although there’s another look at Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma being all badass and imposing. We’re looking forward to seeing a bit more from her character this time out.

Directed by Rian Johnson and co-starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will open in the UK on 15 December 2017.

- By George Wales @georgewales85