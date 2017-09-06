Star Wars

The Director Of Star Wars: Episode 9 Just Quit

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 15:48

Troubling news to bring you from the galaxy far, far away, with Disney having confirmed that Star Wars: Episode IX will no longer be directed by Colin Trevorrow. According to reports, it’s a classic case of “creative differences”, with the Jurassic World director thought to be unhappy with the direction the studio had taken the script.

Lucasfilm

It’s the second in a series of recent Star Wars re-shuffles, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller having suddenly dropped out of the Han Solo spin-off, again citing creative differences. That film will now be directed by stand-in helmer, Ron Howard.

As for who might replace Trevorrow on Episode IX, it sounds as though Rian Johnson is the studio’s number one pick for the gig. That would make sense, since he’s already directing The Last Jedi, the next film in the core Star Wars series.

Nothing has been officially confirmed just yet, but with Johnson having recently tweeted that, “I’d do another Star Wars movie in a heartbeat,” we’d imagine it’s only a matter of time. Stars Wars: Episode XI is pencilled in to arrive in cinemas on 24 May 2019, with The Last Jedi hitting our screens later this year.

- By George Wales @georgewales85

