Stardew Valley

Here's How You Can Finally Change Your Profession In 'Stardew Valley'

A whole bunch of new features are coming to Stardew Valley. Here are all the details.

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 12:46

More content is coming to Stardew Valley this year, including a new winter town event, new non-playable character events, a host of new, seasonable outdoor decorations, and customisable signs.

Best of all, though, we'll be able to re-spec professions… which means if you're suddenly doubting your career choices having taken up a life of mining, when you'd actually prefer to be out fishing all day, you can go back and retrospectively change it. Yay!

Chucklefish

Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe) - the genius developer behind Stardew Valley - confirmed the new additions in a recent tweet.

The changes are expected to roll out next year, along with multiplayer and, er, boats! As with prior updates, ConcernedApe has confirmed that we should expect the changes to hit PC before they roll out onto consoles.

Chucklefish

New to Stardew Valley? Well, the game's pretty simple: you've inherited your grandfather's old farm plot in Stardew Valley, and - armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins - "you set out to begin your new life" by building the farm of your dreams, befriending your community, as well as dating - and even marrying! - the person of your dreams...

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

