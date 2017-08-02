Here’s Everything We Know About Stardew Valley’s New Multiplayer Mode

Multiplayer for Stardew Valley should be in beta testing by the end of the year.

Right now it’s expected the beta will be on PC only with a view of rolling it out for full release in early 2018. While there are plans to bring multiplayer to consoles later next year, this will happen incrementally - so don’t expect anything *just* yet.

Chucklefish

Developer Chucklefish has confirmed that the work is mostly now complete, having rewritten 15,000 lines of code. Right now, there are no plans to introduce couch/local co-op or competitive play.

While the main host player will ultimately be in charge and make the main decisions, firing up multiplayer will enable friends to do a selection of activities available in the single-player game, from fishing to mining to farming, and each friend will have access to their own chest and cabins in friends’ games.

You can even marry each other. You know, if you fancy it (and them!).

Don’t forget, Stardew Valley is also coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, and that too will eventually offer multiplayer modes.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx