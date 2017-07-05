Leona Lewis Teams Up With Kiehl’s UK To Raise Money For MTV Staying Alive

Can't get down to an Pride celebration this month? Join the party from home with MTV Pride...

Get ready to update your moisturising regime - MTV Staying Alive ambassador Leona Lewis has teamed up with Kiehl’s UK to design a limited edition Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado 28ml.

Kiehl’s UK will donate £10 to MTV Staying Alive for each purchase of a pot, meaning that you’ll be doing good while making sure you’re looking good at the same time. What’s not to love?!

To pick up your pot of Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado 28ml, head to your nearest Kiehl’s store now, or click here to order online.

Kiehl’s has a longstanding heritage of working to fight the HIV/AIDS epidemic with their work beginning in the 1980’s, when it was taboo to even mention. In the past 10 years alone, Kiehl’s worldwide has raised more than $2,500,000 for the cause.

About MTV Staying Alive Foundation

MTV Staying Alive Foundation provides funding and training to youth-led HIV prevention projects around the world. Their work helps these projects and their young leaders to develop vital skills to build innovative, culturally relevant and sustainable organisations that lead the fight against HIV on the ground.

Staying Alive also produces ground-breaking, original content that delivers vital HIV prevention messaging to a young international audience. To date, their programming has reached 100% of the top 50 countries affected by HIV, and has awarded 500 grants in 66 countries around the world, distributing over $5 million to grassroots HIV-prevention projects and directly benefitting 2.6 million young people.

Click here to donate to Staying Alive and read more about their amazing work.

If you’re not an avid avocado fan but still want to help our fight, then you can always text HIV1 to 70660 to donate £5 and do your bit.

Want to know how the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race S9 came out? This is your lucky day...