Jeremy McConell Found Guilty Of Assaulting Stephanie Davis After Court Hears She Feared For Her Life

After a day full of courtroom drama, Jeremy McConnell has been found guilty of assaulting his on-off girlfriend Stephanie Davis after the court heard she was thrown around like a "ragdoll".

Jeremy appeared before Liverpool Magistrates' Court as he was charged with assault by beating, relating to an incident that occurred at Steph's Merseyside home on March 9 2017.

Instagram/Stephaniedavis88

The reality TV star denied beating Stephanie, whom he met in the Celebrity Big Brother house in January 2016, but was found guilty after the court heard how Stephanie 'feared for her life' on the night in question.

Stephanie told the court that an argument broke out after she had been celebrating her birthday in Liverpool and she had suspicions that Jeremy had been using drugs.

When describing the assault, Stephanie said that Jeremy 'threw her around like a ragdoll' during a 'psychotic episode' She said: "He put his thumb into the side of my gums, and that’s when I really started to panic."

According to reports, Stephanie told the court that jeremy grabbed her by the throat and bit her on the inside of her arm. She added that Jeremy then left the property and she was able to lock the doors.

Steph reportedly went on to explain that she thought Jeremy was going to kill her when he tried to re-enter the property, she said: "I thought ‘this is like a horror film’ He was booting my glass doors with his foot, and I thought the glass was going to shatter."

Adding: "I thought, ‘this is it, he’s going to kill me."

Instagram/JeremyMcConnell

Stephanie told the court that the fortunate arrival of her mum put a stop to the attack while the defence accused Stephanie of 'fabricating claims' she was assaulted.

Judge Wendy Lloyd ultimately found Jeremy guilty of assault and said: "This is a sad story, like many of this sort there is much emotion on both sides."

Jeremy will be sentenced on Friday.

Take a look at the latest from MTV News...