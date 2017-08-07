Stephanie Davis

Jeremy McConell Found Guilty Of Assaulting Stephanie Davis After Court Hears She Feared For Her Life

The pair have had a volatile relationship since meeting on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

Monday, August 7, 2017 - 16:19

After a day full of courtroom drama, Jeremy McConnell has been found guilty of assaulting his on-off girlfriend Stephanie Davis after the court heard she was thrown around like a "ragdoll".

Jeremy appeared before Liverpool Magistrates' Court as he was charged with assault by beating, relating to an incident that occurred at Steph's Merseyside home on March 9 2017.

Instagram/Stephaniedavis88

The reality TV star denied beating Stephanie, whom he met in the Celebrity Big Brother house in January 2016, but was found guilty after the court heard how Stephanie 'feared for her life' on the night in question.

Stephanie told the court that an argument broke out after she had been celebrating her birthday in Liverpool and she had suspicions that Jeremy had been using drugs.

When describing the assault, Stephanie said that Jeremy 'threw her around like a ragdoll' during a 'psychotic episode' She said: "He put his thumb into the side of my gums, and that’s when I really started to panic."

According to reports, Stephanie told the court that jeremy grabbed her by the throat and bit her on the inside of her arm. She added that Jeremy then left the property and she was able to lock the doors.

Steph reportedly went on to explain that she thought Jeremy was going to kill her when he tried to re-enter the property, she said: "I thought ‘this is like a horror film’ He was booting my glass doors with his foot, and I thought the glass was going to shatter."

Adding: "I thought, ‘this is it, he’s going to kill me."

Instagram/JeremyMcConnell

Stephanie told the court that the fortunate arrival of her mum put a stop to the attack while the defence accused Stephanie of 'fabricating claims' she was assaulted.

Judge Wendy Lloyd ultimately found Jeremy guilty of assault and said: "This is a sad story, like many of this sort there is much emotion on both sides."

Jeremy will be sentenced on Friday.

Take a look at the latest from MTV News...

 

Latest News

Shawn Mendes - 2017 MTV VMAs

Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes & More To Perform At The 2017 VMAs!

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Reduces Sarah Harding To Tears As She Tells Housemates 'She Chats Sh*t’

10 Things That Went Down At Wilderness Festival 2017

10 Reasons Why Brighton Pride Was A Real 'Summer Of Love'

P!nk Reveals Artwork For Political New Single 'What About Us'

Jeremy McConell Found Guilty Of Assaulting Stephanie Davis After Court Hears She Feared For Her Life

Meet The Instagrammers Who Are Redefining Beauty In The Best Way

Jemma Lucy Branded "Fake As F**k" And A "Backstabber" By Ex On The Beach's Holly Rickwood

British Model Speaks Out After Being ‘Kidnapped For Sex Slavery’ In Italy

Chris Hughes Reaches Out To Scotty T After Alluding To Split With Love Island's Olivia Attwood

Adele Takes Grenfell Survivors To Private Cinema Screening

KStewart - Sex 4 Breakfast - Music Video

EXCLUSIVE: We Are Obsessed with KStewart's 'Sex for Breakfast' Music Video

Jennifer Metcalfe Reveals What She And Geordie Shore's Greg Lake Have Named Their Son

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: The Scandalous Relationships That The Housemates Have Had In The Past Will Blow Your Mind

The Cast Of Channel 5's Make Or Break? Have Teased The Drama And It Looks Pretty Explosive

Selena Gomez Insisted That The 'Bad Liar' Video Featured Same Sex Attraction

Eminem Is Releasing A New Album Very Soon

Have Love Island's Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Split!?

Camila Cabello Has Another New Song Coming Soon

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Jordan Davies And Marissa Jade Just Share Their First Kiss?!

More From Stephanie Davis

Celebrity

Jeremy McConell Found Guilty Of Assaulting Stephanie Davis After Court Hears She Feared For Her Life

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Goes In On Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell: "No-One Wants To See That S**t"

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Accuses Love Island Reject Of Being A Homewrecker After Seeing Her Out With Jeremy McConnell

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

Jeremy McConnell Confirms Stephanie Davis Is Pregnant With Their Second Child

Stephanie Davis Hits Out At Marnie Simpson For 'Below The Belt' Comments About Lewis Bloor

Stephanie Davis Left 'Devastated' After Sex Tape Leaks Online Without Her Consent

Stephanie Davis Has Reportedly Cut Jeremy McConnell Out Of Her Life For Good

Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies

Jeremy McConnell Allegedly Faces A 'Fresh Police Probe' After Argument With Stephanie Davis

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chris Hughes Reaches Out To Scotty T After Alluding To Split With Love Island's Olivia Attwood

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe Reveals What She And Geordie Shore's Greg Lake Have Named Their Son

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Reduces Sarah Harding To Tears As She Tells Housemates 'She Chats Sh*t’

Celebrity

Have Love Island's Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Split!?

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Trisha Paytas Participate In A 'Boob Off' To Compare Chest Size

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Hits Back At Reports He And Amber Davies Are Already On The Rocks

Celebrity

Jeremy McConell Found Guilty Of Assaulting Stephanie Davis After Court Hears She Feared For Her Life

TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Chloe Patton And Jordan Edwards Get The Exciting News They’ve Been Waiting For

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Jordan Davies And Marissa Jade Just Share Their First Kiss?!

Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Charges A Huge Amount Of Money For A Public Appearance

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

Jesy Nelson Flaunts Bikini Bod As Boyfriend Is Branded ‘A Love Rat’ By Fuming Ex