Stephanie Davis

Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary

Yikes.

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 12:39

Stephanie Davis is NOT holding back when it comes to her opinion of the Big Brother housemates after branding Chanelle McCleary "an absolute nightmare" who she claims is "trying too hard" to be memorable.

Taking a breather from her shiny new feud with Marnie Simpson, the Big Brother's Bit On The Side relationship guru got seriously frank about her first impression of the Ex On The Beach star. 

Instagram/StephanieDavis
In an interview with Mirror, Steph weighed in on Chanelle's motivation for joining the series in the first place: "To a certain extent she wants to be famous," she began.

"She put herself on Ex On The Beach, and from what I can tell she was not liked on there, and from my past viewing of that I can not tell you how HORRIFIED I was by her behaviour. What an absolute nightmare!"

Yikes. Not exactly a glowing review, then.

Getty
Offering up a bit of advice for what she thinks Chanelle should do in order to do well in the competition, Steph said: “My first piece of advice for Chanelle would be, babe, don’t talk about your body parts live on TV. Secondly, just be yourself, you’re trying too hard.”

This all comes after Chanelle opened up to the housemates about the £10,000 Brazilian Butt Lift procedure that saw her flying out to Turkey in the hopes of getting her physique on point before entering the house.  

 

 

