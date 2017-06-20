Stephanie Davis Has Reportedly Cut Jeremy McConnell Out Of Her Life For Good

It looks like we might be witnessing the final chapter in the saga between Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell after she's reportedly made the decision to cut him out her life completely.

The couple might've had more ups and downs than most couples experience in an entire lifetime, but their latest split is said to be the final nail in the coffin when it comes to their turbulent relationship.

Instagram/JeremyMcConnell

Revealing that Steph is sick of the back and forth in their romance, a source told Reveal that she's now lost all hope of the couple ever properly reconciling and experiencing that 'happily ever after' she had longed for.

"Steph feels that ever time she's given him a second chance to change his behaviour, he's let her down. Jeremy had been texting and calling her 24/7 to try to sort things out, and he keeps telling her she's made a mistake by ending things."

The situation has become so desperate that Steph has now wiped every trace of him from her life - including blocking his number and altering all methods of communication in the hopes it will make it harder for him to reach her.

Instagram/JeremyMcConnell

"This time she has put herself on what she's calling a 'Jeremy ban'. She's cut him out of her life - even going as far as blocking his number and changing her email address so he can't get hold of her. She's taken such a drastic action to distance herself from him, but she doesn't know whether she's strong enough to continue with it."

Friends and family are still concerned that Steph could once again backtrack on her decision to erase Jeremy from her life, pointing out that he "fills a void" in her battle with loneliness and that cutting him off forever may prove easier said than done.

Happy Father's Day daddy...

Fall down 7 times, stand up EIGHT! U can do this. I have faith. Love Caben-Albi❤ pic.twitter.com/OdteY0urws — 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@Stephdavis77) June 18, 2017

"She suffers from crippling loneliness, and Jeremy has always been the one to fill that void and make her feel wanted. She's really struggling with the latest split, and it's her friends and family who are rallying around her being strong for her. she's holding out, and it's driving Jeremy crazy. But the biggest challenge for her is being able to stay away from him for good."

Let's just hope this one will resolve itself in time.