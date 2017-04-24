Stephanie Davis

Stephanie Davis Left 'Devastated' After Sex Tape Leaks Online Without Her Consent

Police are said to be investigating the incident.

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 10:38

Stephanie Davis has been left devastated after discovering that her sex-tape - which had only ever been made for private consumption - has leaked on social-media without her consent. 

The ex Celebrity Big Brother contestant was said to be "gutted" at coming to the realisation that potentially thousands of people had watched her performing an explicit intimate act on her then-partner. 

It's thought that the tape first hit the web at some point last month with sources at the Daily Star claiming that police are investigating how the tape could possibly have made it's way online in the first place.

It's worth mentioning that the UK currently has revenge porn laws in place - which means that judges can sentence offenders to a maximum of two years in prison for sharing sexually explicit images without the subject's consent.

An insider at Mirror Online confirmed that despite being left devastated over the leak, Steph is staying strong and insisting that she won't let the footage have a negative impact on her life and career. 

"Stephanie is beyond gutted with the leak of the tape and was devastated to find it had been shared so widely," they revealed. "She's sworn this won't impact on her career." 


 

 

 

Stephanie Davis Left 'Devastated' After Sex Tape Leaks Online Without Her Consent

